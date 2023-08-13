BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

Shares of EGF opened at $9.67 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EGF Free Report ) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.