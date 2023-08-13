BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance
Shares of EGF opened at $9.67 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.