BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BLW opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

