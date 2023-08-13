BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE BLW opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
