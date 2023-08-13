BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $11.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 3,582 shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $37,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.