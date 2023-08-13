BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 3,582 shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $37,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

