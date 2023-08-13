BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MHN opened at $10.10 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.