BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter worth $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter valued at $192,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

