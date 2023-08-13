BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVT)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter worth $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter valued at $192,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.