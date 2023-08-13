BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 699,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 176,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,940. The company has a quick ratio of 61.46, a current ratio of 61.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 468.98%.

TCPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

