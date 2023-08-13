Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) PT Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $27.20 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 48.55%. The company had revenue of $264.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, President Carlos Whitaker acquired 3,895 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $100,023.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,023.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,033,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,485,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

