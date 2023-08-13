BMO Capital Markets Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$8.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.03.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$6.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.98. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 111,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$618,149.68. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$548,150.00. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

