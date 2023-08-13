Bobcoin (BOBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,965.09

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Bobcoin token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002746 BTC on major exchanges. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and $18,965.09 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bobcoin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin’s launch date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

