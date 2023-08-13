Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,206.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,812.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,648.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,270 shares of company stock worth $14,973,881. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

