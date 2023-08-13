Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE BQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824. Boqii has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Shares of Boqii are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 21st. The 3-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at $1,460,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boqii by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

