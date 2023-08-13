Boston Partners Acquires 28,556 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,796,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $105,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,828,000 after buying an additional 2,725,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

PEAK stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

