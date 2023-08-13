Boston Partners Acquires 5,703 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.88% of Builders FirstSource worth $99,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 962.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $147.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

