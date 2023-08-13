Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,829,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,049 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $83,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 9,480.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ALSN opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

