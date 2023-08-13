Boston Partners Sells 134,715 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134,715 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.25% of IQVIA worth $90,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $219.84 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.43.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

