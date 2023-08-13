Boston Partners Trims Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boston Partners cut its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.87% of Avery Dennison worth $126,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 101,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $787,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $184.96 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.69%.

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

