Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the July 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 800.0 days.

Bouygues Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of BOUYF stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. 318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $36.30.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

