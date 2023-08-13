BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,703,000 after acquiring an additional 116,103 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BP by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 140,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 298,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 58,478 shares during the period. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DZ Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

BP Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BP opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

BP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.