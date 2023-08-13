Brokerages Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT at $86.75

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,341.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

