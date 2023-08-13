Brokerages Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target at $15.50

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,625,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,174,000 after purchasing an additional 330,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,103,000 after buying an additional 366,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 134,483 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,435,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

