Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Target Price at $32.17

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get WesBanco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSBC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

In other news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 423.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.91. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $41.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.