Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (BNRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 29th

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BNRE opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.72 million, a PE ratio of 84.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $54.13.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.38%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,295,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

