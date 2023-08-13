Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Cactus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cactus

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.76. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cactus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cactus by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.