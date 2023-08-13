Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Calbee Price Performance

Shares of Calbee stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$4.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.08. Calbee has a 1 year low of C$4.55 and a 1 year high of C$5.99.

About Calbee

(Get Free Report)

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.