Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Calbee Price Performance
Shares of Calbee stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$4.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.08. Calbee has a 1 year low of C$4.55 and a 1 year high of C$5.99.
About Calbee
