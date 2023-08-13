Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Calbee stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$4.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.08. Calbee has a 1 year low of C$4.55 and a 1 year high of C$5.99.

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

