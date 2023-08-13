Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CALT remained flat at $19.30 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $574.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.93. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.05 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 43.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
