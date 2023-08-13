Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT remained flat at $19.30 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $574.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.93. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.05 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 43.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

