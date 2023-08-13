CannabisCoin Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $227,186.44 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,406.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00283123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.07 or 0.00782361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.00 or 0.00540692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00060067 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00122270 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

