Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Short Interest Update

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cascadia Acquisition Trading Down 0.9 %

CCAI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,250. Cascadia Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 4,315.3% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on sourcing business combination opportunities in industry sectors, including advanced technologies comprising robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.