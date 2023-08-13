Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,044 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $19,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,716.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,716.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $399,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,885.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $655,220. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWST stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.64, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

