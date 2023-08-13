Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CELH. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.80.

CELH stock opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.25. Celsius has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $178.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. Celsius’s revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Celsius by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Celsius by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Celsius by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

