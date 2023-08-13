Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.
Celtic Stock Performance
Shares of CLTFF stock remained flat at $1.82 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Celtic has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.94.
About Celtic
