Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPYYY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.56) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 170 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Centrica Price Performance

Centrica Increases Dividend

CPYYY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 1,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. Centrica has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

