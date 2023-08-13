CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CFSB Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CFSB opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.12. CFSB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

Institutional Trading of CFSB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

