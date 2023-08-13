Chain (XCN) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Chain has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $24.94 million and $1.11 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chain Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,991,806,898 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

