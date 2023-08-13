Chase (NYSE:CCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chase Price Performance
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
