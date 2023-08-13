Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the July 15th total of 99,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMMB remained flat at $1.18 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,336. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.31. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). On average, analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

