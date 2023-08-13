Chia (XCH) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $250.39 Million

Chia (XCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Chia has a total market capitalization of $250.39 million and $6.09 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for $30.65 or 0.00104337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chia Profile

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 29,169,121 coins and its circulating supply is 8,169,121 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

