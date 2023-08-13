Chia (XCH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $251.33 Million

Chia (XCH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Chia has a total market capitalization of $251.33 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can now be bought for $30.78 or 0.00104638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 29,165,289 coins and its circulating supply is 8,165,651 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

