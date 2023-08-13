China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.58

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 1.51 ($0.02), with a volume of 36,641 shares traded.

China Nonferrous Gold Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.97. The stock has a market cap of £5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.10.

About China Nonferrous Gold

China Nonferrous Gold Limited engages in exploration, mine development, and mining activities in the Cayman Islands. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

