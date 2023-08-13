China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Teletech Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNCT remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,999. China Teletech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

