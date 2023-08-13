CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of CHS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHSCL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,600. CHS has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98.

CHS Dividend Announcement

CHS Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

