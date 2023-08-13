Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 451,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 401,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cingulate Price Performance

NASDAQ:CING remained flat at $0.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Cingulate has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.00.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

Cingulate Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CING. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cingulate during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also

