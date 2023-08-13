CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Declares — Dividend of $0.05

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

CION Investment Trading Down 3.2 %

CION Investment stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.35. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 15,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,746.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 25,315 shares of company stock worth $242,053 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

