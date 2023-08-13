Citigroup Cuts Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $39.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Genpact from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. Genpact has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $29,586,345.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,520. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 103,311.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $93,850,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $81,569,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Articles

