Citigroup Trims Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Target Price to $41.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.09.

NYSE SEE opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 97,798.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,675,435,000 after purchasing an additional 266,613,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,013,000 after buying an additional 2,965,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,895,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4,708.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,096,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,979,000 after purchasing an additional 846,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

