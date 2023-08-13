ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the July 15th total of 70,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ClearOne Price Performance

CLRO stock remained flat at $0.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 104.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CLRO. TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised ClearOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Insider Activity

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 32,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,219,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,327. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 53,558 shares of company stock worth $61,868 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ClearOne by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

