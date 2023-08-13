Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NET

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity

NYSE NET opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.32.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,566,661.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $46,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,938,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,566,661.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,897 shares of company stock valued at $39,301,422. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.