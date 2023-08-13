Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the July 15th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,618 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of CGTX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 76,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

