Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $6,647,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after buying an additional 193,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $2,301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $1,762,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

UTF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 155,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,256. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

