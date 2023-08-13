Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $6,647,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after buying an additional 193,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $2,301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $1,762,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
UTF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 155,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,256. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
