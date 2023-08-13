CoinLoan Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $5.07 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003375 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

