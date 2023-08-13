Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 652 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,176 shares of company stock worth $22,830,011. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of GOOG opened at $130.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

